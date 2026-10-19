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Added protection for CVE-2026-103849: Adobe Commerce and Magento Improper Neutralization of Special Elements Used in a Template Engine (BlockStrap)

October 19, 2026
ngwaf-announcementsadded

The virtual patch for CVE-2026-75650: Adobe Commerce and Magento Unauthenticated SSTI (StyleSmuggler), released on September 9, 2026, has been updated to address the vulnerabilities caused by improper neutralization of special elements used in a template engine, which was assigned CVE-2026-103849 (BlockStrap).

If you have already activated the virtual patch for CVE-2026-75650, you are automatically protected against CVE-2026-103849. If you have not already activated this virtual patch, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

  1. Professional or Premier platform
  2. Essential platform

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-75650 and then click View for the CVE-2026-75650 templated rule.
  5. Click Configure and then Add trigger.
  6. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-75650 signal is observed checkbox.
  7. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.

  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.

  3. Click Virtual Patches.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-75650 and then click the pencil to the right of the CVE-2026-75650 virtual patch.
  5. From the Status menu, select Enabled.
  6. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-75650 signal is observed.
  7. Click Update virtual patch.

Prior change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-21589 (Pre-Auth Arbitrary File Read in Multiple Atlassian Products)

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