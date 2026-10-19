Added protection for CVE-2026-103849: Adobe Commerce and Magento Improper Neutralization of Special Elements Used in a Template Engine (BlockStrap)

The virtual patch for CVE-2026-75650: Adobe Commerce and Magento Unauthenticated SSTI (StyleSmuggler), released on September 9, 2026, has been updated to address the vulnerabilities caused by improper neutralization of special elements used in a template engine, which was assigned CVE-2026-103849 (BlockStrap).

If you have already activated the virtual patch for CVE-2026-75650, you are automatically protected against CVE-2026-103849. If you have not already activated this virtual patch, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essential platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-75650 and then click View for the CVE-2026-75650 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-75650 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click the Signals tab. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-75650 and then click View for the CVE-2026-75650 tag. Click the Detections tab and then Add detection. Verify the switch is set to Enabled. Click Create detection. Click the Alerts tab and then Add alert. In the Status area, set the switch to Enabled. Click Save alert.

Fastly control panel