Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-111497 (Node2Shell, HTTP2Shell)

A buffer overflow vulnerability that can lead to remote code execution has been found in the Google Brotli decompression library (versions 1.0.3 through 1.2.0), used by Node.js, Python and other software, and has been assigned CVE-2026-111497. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account.

If you’ve previously enabled the Automatic CVE Virtual Patching setting, we’ve already enabled this virtual patch for your workspace. If you haven’t enabled this setting, you can activate the virtual patch and add protection to your workspaces by following the steps for your control panel below.

Fastly control panel

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click Virtual Patches. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-111497 . Click the Status switch to the ON position. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, from the Mode menu, leave Log selected to immediately log requests when the CVE-2026-111497 signal is observed or select Block to immediately block requests when the signal is observed.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essential platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-111497 and then click View for the CVE-2026-111497 templated rule. Click Configure. In the Configure thresholds and actions area, click Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-111497 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click the Signals tab. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-111497 and then click View for the CVE-2026-111497 tag. Click the Configuration tab. Click the Detections tab and then Add detection. Verify the switch is set to Enabled. Click Create detection. Click the Alerts tab and then Add alert. In the Status area, set the switch to Enabled. Click Save alert.