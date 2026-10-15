CLI v16.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(secret-store): return
[]instead of
nullwhen no secret stores exist (#1892)
- fix(service): allow
service version validateto use
FASTLY_SERVICE_ID(#1907)
- fix(compute): for
computesubcommands, properly report a missing
namein fastly.toml instead of "file not found" (#1916)
- fix(compute): remove the hardcoded
-gc=conservativeflag from the tinygo build command. For
tinygoversions below
0.34, this will not change behavior. For
0.34and above, this switches to the default
precisecollector (#1926)
Enhancements:
- feat(service/logging): add support for the 'public-key` flag for GCS logging (#1925)
- feat(help): add -h short flag for --help. (#1918)
- feat(routing-config): add CLI support for routing configs (#1931)
- docs(compute): for
compute deployand
compute publish, the
--versionhelp now says that the flag is optional and defaults to the active version, or to the latest version if none is active. (#1928)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.2.3 to 1.2.4 (#1913)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.29 to 0.0.30 (#1913)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.29 to 4.1.30 (#1913)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.3.2 to 17.4.0 (#1913)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/capfrom 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 (#1919)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/go-uuidfrom 1.0.3 to 1.0.4 (#1919)
- build(deps):
github.com/ulikunitz/xzfrom 0.5.16 to 0.5.17 (#1919)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.4.0 to 17.7.0 (#1919)
- build(deps):
@xhmikosr/decompressfrom 11.1.3 to 11.1.4 (#1927)
- build(deps):
github.com/minio/minlzfrom 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 (#1929)
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.2.4 to 1.2.6 (#1929)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.20.0 to 1.20.1 (#1929)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/pgzipfrom 1.2.6 to 1.2.7 (#1929)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.30 to 4.1.31 (#1929)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1929)
Prior change: CLI v16.1.0