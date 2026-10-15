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CLI v16.2.0

October 15, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(secret-store): return [] instead of null when no secret stores exist (#1892)
  • fix(service): allow service version validate to use FASTLY_SERVICE_ID (#1907)
  • fix(compute): for compute subcommands, properly report a missing name in fastly.toml instead of "file not found" (#1916)
  • fix(compute): remove the hardcoded -gc=conservative flag from the tinygo build command. For tinygo versions below 0.34, this will not change behavior. For 0.34 and above, this switches to the default precise collector (#1926)

Enhancements:

  • feat(service/logging): add support for the 'public-key` flag for GCS logging (#1925)
  • feat(help): add -h short flag for --help. (#1918)
  • feat(routing-config): add CLI support for routing configs (#1931)
  • docs(compute): for compute deploy and compute publish, the --version help now says that the flag is optional and defaults to the active version, or to the latest version if none is active. (#1928)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/andybalholm/brotli from 1.2.3 to 1.2.4 (#1913)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.29 to 0.0.30 (#1913)
  • build(deps): github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4 from 4.1.29 to 4.1.30 (#1913)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.3.2 to 17.4.0 (#1913)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 (#1919)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/go-uuid from 1.0.3 to 1.0.4 (#1919)
  • build(deps): github.com/ulikunitz/xz from 0.5.16 to 0.5.17 (#1919)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.4.0 to 17.7.0 (#1919)
  • build(deps): @xhmikosr/decompress from 11.1.3 to 11.1.4 (#1927)
  • build(deps): github.com/minio/minlz from 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 (#1929)
  • build(deps): github.com/andybalholm/brotli from 1.2.4 to 1.2.6 (#1929)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.20.0 to 1.20.1 (#1929)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/pgzip from 1.2.6 to 1.2.7 (#1929)
  • build(deps): github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4 from 4.1.30 to 4.1.31 (#1929)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1929)

Prior change: CLI v16.1.0

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