CLI v17.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
Breaking:
- breaking(ai-runtime-control):
key createno longer accepts the
--user-idflag, as it was removed from the API (#1949)
- breaking(json):
--jsonoutput for
ai-runtime-control usage-metrics list,
ngwaf workspace list,
ngwaf rule listand
ngwaf workspace rule listis now a bare array instead of an object with
dataand
meta(#1949)
Bug Fixes:
- fix(ai-runtime-control): update AI Runtime Control command descriptions to reflect the latest API references (#1939)
Enhancements:
- feat(ngwaf): add
--autoEnableNewVirtualPatchesflag to
ngwaf workspace createand
ngwaf workspace updatefor Automated Virtual Patching, and show it in
ngwaf workspace get(#1953)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom v17.8.0 to v18.0.0 (#1949)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.57.0 to 0.58.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.4.2 to 2.4.5 (#1944)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.20.1 to 1.20.3 (#1944)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/pgzipfrom 1.2.7 to 1.3.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.30 to 0.0.31 (#1944)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.59.0 to 0.60.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1944)
- build(deps):
github.com/minio/minlzfrom 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1951)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.60.0 to 0.61.0 (#1951)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v18from 18.0.0 to 18.1.0 (#1951)
Prior change: CLI v16.2.0