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CLI v17.0.0

October 26, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

  • breaking(ai-runtime-control): key create no longer accepts the --user-id flag, as it was removed from the API (#1949)
  • breaking(json): --json output for ai-runtime-control usage-metrics list, ngwaf workspace list, ngwaf rule list and ngwaf workspace rule list is now a bare array instead of an object with data and meta (#1949)

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(ai-runtime-control): update AI Runtime Control command descriptions to reflect the latest API references (#1939)

Enhancements:

  • feat(ngwaf): add --autoEnableNewVirtualPatches flag to ngwaf workspace create and ngwaf workspace update for Automated Virtual Patching, and show it in ngwaf workspace get (#1953)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from v17.8.0 to v18.0.0 (#1949)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.57.0 to 0.58.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.4.2 to 2.4.5 (#1944)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.20.1 to 1.20.3 (#1944)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/pgzip from 1.2.7 to 1.3.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.30 to 0.0.31 (#1944)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.59.0 to 0.60.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1944)
  • build(deps): github.com/minio/minlz from 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1951)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.60.0 to 0.61.0 (#1951)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v18 from 18.0.0 to 18.1.0 (#1951)

Prior change: CLI v16.2.0

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