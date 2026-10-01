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Monitor a stat across all or a set of services individually using a single alert definition

October 1, 2026
apiadded

You can now monitor multiple services with a single alert definition using the Alerts API. When creating alerts for stats metrics, set service_id to an empty string and specify target services in the dimensions.services array to receive alerts for each service (not aggregated). Use an empty sequence to monitor all services, or specify up to 10 service IDs to monitor specific services. Alert history now includes a service_id field to identify which service triggered each event.

Prior change: Challenge suspicious clients with DDoS Protection rules

Following change: Purge a service's staging environment through the API

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