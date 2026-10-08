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Next-Gen WAF agent 4.83.0

October 8, 2026
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.26.9
  • Updated base GeoIP data: October 2026

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF agent 4.82.0

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