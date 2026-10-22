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Automatically enable new virtual patches for Next-Gen WAF workspaces

October 22, 2026
apiadded

Next-Gen WAF workspaces now have an auto_enable_new_virtual_patches setting. When it's true, virtual patches released after you turn it on are enabled for the workspace automatically in block mode, so new vulnerabilities are mitigated without you enabling each patch yourself. Virtual patches released before you turned it on aren't changed.

Set it when you create a workspace or update a workspace. Blocking only takes effect when the workspace mode is block.

Prior change: Retrieve historical metrics with improved performance and flexibility

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