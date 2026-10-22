Automatically enable new virtual patches for Next-Gen WAF workspaces
Next-Gen WAF workspaces now have an
auto_enable_new_virtual_patches setting. When it's
true, virtual patches released after you turn it on are enabled for the workspace automatically in block mode, so new vulnerabilities are mitigated without you enabling each patch yourself. Virtual patches released before you turned it on aren't changed.
Set it when you create a workspace or update a workspace. Blocking only takes effect when the workspace
mode is
block.