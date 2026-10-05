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Purge a service's staging environment through the API

October 5, 2026
apiadded

You can now purge the cache of a service's staging environment through the API, so that tests on a staged version see your latest content. Add the Fastly-Purge-Environment: staging header to a purge everything, purge by surrogate key tag, or purge multiple surrogate key tags request. Without this header, a purge applies to the production environment. To purge an individual URL from the staging environment, send the purge a URL request to the staging IP address of the service.

Prior change: Challenge suspicious clients with DDoS Protection rules

Following change: Add API Enforcement metrics to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs

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