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Rust SDK 0.13.2

October 27, 2026
rust-sdk
  • Support adding a between-bytes timeout for shield backends.
  • Add Request::get_vpn_proxy_data, Request::get_vpn_proxy_* and RequestHandle::vpn_proxy_* methods for exposing the metadata for detecting whether the downstream client is residential, a VPN, or proxy.
  • Add fastly::compute_runtime::products, which reports which products are enabled on the service.
  • When Request::with_image_optimizer is used on a service where Image Optimizer is not enabled, the origin response is now passed through unmodified (with a Fastly-Io-Error response header) instead of failing.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.13.1

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