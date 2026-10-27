Rust SDK 0.13.2
- Support adding a between-bytes timeout for shield backends.
- Add
Request::get_vpn_proxy_data,
Request::get_vpn_proxy_*and
RequestHandle::vpn_proxy_*methods for exposing the metadata for detecting whether the downstream client is residential, a VPN, or proxy.
- Add
fastly::compute_runtime::products, which reports which products are enabled on the service.
- When
Request::with_image_optimizeris used on a service where Image Optimizer is not enabled, the origin response is now passed through unmodified (with a
Fastly-Io-Errorresponse header) instead of failing.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.13.1