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Fastly Terraform Provider 10.0.0

October 21, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

BREAKING:

  • breaking(ai_runtime_control_virtual_key): removing user_id as a configurable argument, as it was never supported by the Create endpoint. It is now a read-only (computed) attribute.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(alert): Add support for monitoring multiple services using a single alert. (#1454)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ai_runtime_control): update AI Runtime Control resource and data source descriptions to reflect the latest API references (#1456)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1453)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.59.0 to 0.61.0 (#1457)
  • build(deps): add toolchain go1.26.10 to go.mod and derive the CI Go version from go.mod
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1453)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.8.0

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