Fastly Terraform Provider 10.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
BREAKING:
- breaking(ai_runtime_control_virtual_key): removing
user_idas a configurable argument, as it was never supported by the Create endpoint. It is now a read-only (computed) attribute.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(alert): Add support for monitoring multiple services using a single alert. (#1454)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ai_runtime_control): update AI Runtime Control resource and data source descriptions to reflect the latest API references (#1456)
Dependencies
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1453)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.59.0 to 0.61.0 (#1457)
- build(deps): add
toolchain go1.26.10to
go.modand derive the CI Go version from
go.mod
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.7.0 to 17.8.0 (#1453)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.8.0