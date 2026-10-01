Fastly Terraform Provider 9.8.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(routing_config): add
fastly_routing_configand
fastly_routing_config_domain_linkresources for managing Domain Management routing configs (automatic versioning) and linking them to domains (#1445)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(acl-entries): clear unmanaged ACL entries from Terraform state (#1440)
- fix(dictionary-items): clear unmanaged dictionary items from Terraform state (#1448)
- fix(compute-acl-entries): skip refresh and clear unmanaged Compute ACL entries from state (#1447)
- fix(configstore-entries): skip refresh and clear unmanaged Config Store entries from state (#1446)
Dependencies
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.3.2 to 17.4.0 (#1439)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.58.0 to 0.59.0 (#1439)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.5.0 to 17.6.0 (#1443)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.6.0 to 17.7.0 (#1444)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.7.0