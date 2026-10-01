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Fastly Terraform Provider 9.8.0

October 1, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(routing_config): add fastly_routing_config and fastly_routing_config_domain_link resources for managing Domain Management routing configs (automatic versioning) and linking them to domains (#1445)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(acl-entries): clear unmanaged ACL entries from Terraform state (#1440)
  • fix(dictionary-items): clear unmanaged dictionary items from Terraform state (#1448)
  • fix(compute-acl-entries): skip refresh and clear unmanaged Compute ACL entries from state (#1447)
  • fix(configstore-entries): skip refresh and clear unmanaged Config Store entries from state (#1446)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.3.2 to 17.4.0 (#1439)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.58.0 to 0.59.0 (#1439)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.5.0 to 17.6.0 (#1443)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.6.0 to 17.7.0 (#1444)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.7.0

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