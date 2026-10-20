Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.4
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(docs): extend the beta testing guide with an explicit resource family workflow using
terraform queryand service-scoped discovery (#161)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ngwaf_workspace):
client_ip_headersno longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error when set to an empty list (#178)
- fix(healthcheck): explicitly empty
headersno longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error or a perpetual diff on
fastly_service_cdn_autoand
fastly_service_compute_auto(#179)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.3