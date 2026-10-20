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Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.4

October 20, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(docs): extend the beta testing guide with an explicit resource family workflow using terraform query and service-scoped discovery (#161)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf_workspace): client_ip_headers no longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error when set to an empty list (#178)
  • fix(healthcheck): explicitly empty headers no longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error or a perpetual diff on fastly_service_cdn_auto and fastly_service_compute_auto (#179)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.3

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