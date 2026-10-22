Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.5
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(provider): add
api_endpointprovider argument (and
FASTLY_API_URLenvironment variable) to target a non-default Fastly API endpoint; https only (#187)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(alert):
descriptionis now limited to 4075 characters so the appended "Managed by Terraform" text stays within the API's 4096 limit and leading/trailing whitespace no longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error (#186)
- fix(docs):
fastly_service_compute_autopackage examples now set
source_code_hashfrom the
fastly_package_hashdata source instead of
filesha512(), which never matches the API hash and caused an "inconsistent result after apply" error (#185)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom v17.8.0 to v18.0.0 (#184)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.4