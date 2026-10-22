  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. October 2026

Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.5

October 22, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(provider): add api_endpoint provider argument (and FASTLY_API_URL environment variable) to target a non-default Fastly API endpoint; https only (#187)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(alert): description is now limited to 4075 characters so the appended "Managed by Terraform" text stays within the API's 4096 limit and leading/trailing whitespace no longer causes an "inconsistent result after apply" error (#186)
  • fix(docs): fastly_service_compute_auto package examples now set source_code_hash from the fastly_package_hash data source instead of filesha512(), which never matches the API hash and caused an "inconsistent result after apply" error (#185)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from v17.8.0 to v18.0.0 (#184)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.4

Fastly
© Fastly 2026