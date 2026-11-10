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Monitor IAM-authorized backend requests with new metrics

November 10, 2026
apiadded

You can now monitor requests to backends that use IAM role authorization with two new metrics in the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API. The origin_fetch_iam_success_count and origin_fetch_iam_failure_count metrics count successful and failed requests to these backends, making it easier to confirm that an IAM role is set up correctly and to spot authorization problems.

Prior change: Use IAM roles to connect backends to AWS S3

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