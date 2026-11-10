Monitor IAM-authorized backend requests with new metrics
You can now monitor requests to backends that use IAM role authorization with two new metrics in the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API. The
origin_fetch_iam_success_count and
origin_fetch_iam_failure_count metrics count successful and failed requests to these backends, making it easier to confirm that an IAM role is set up correctly and to spot authorization problems.
Prior change: Use IAM roles to connect backends to AWS S3