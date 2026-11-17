Add Fastly Object Storage logger option for services
You can now send a service's logs to a Fastly Object Storage bucket without creating or managing access keys using the new Fastly Object Storage logging endpoint. Provide a
region and a
bucket_name, and Fastly creates an access key limited to that bucket. Responses include the key's ID in
access_key. They never include the secret. The endpoint uses the same settings as the Amazon S3 logging endpoint without requiring the AWS-specific fields.
Prior change: Monitor IAM-authorized backend requests with new metrics
Following change: Add webhook notifications for Client-Side Protection