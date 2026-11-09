Use IAM roles to connect backends to AWS S3

You can now configure backends to access private AWS S3 buckets using an IAM role instead of access keys, similar to how IAM roles already work for S3 logging. This lets you grant Fastly access to your buckets without sharing or storing secret keys, and Fastly automatically signs requests to your bucket. To use it, set the iam_vendor , iam_product , iam_role , and iam_region properties when you create or update a backend, and optionally iam_external_id . IAM role authorization is currently available for CDN services and isn't supported for Compute services.