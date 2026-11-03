Manage organizations with the new Organizations APIs
You can now manage your Fastly organization programmatically using the new Organizations API. An organization is the top-level container for a group of Fastly accounts, and these endpoints let you administer its settings, accounts, and members. This makes it easier to automate tasks like onboarding team members and to enforce security requirements across every account in your organization.
- Manage organization settings: Get and update an organization. Update organization options to require single sign-on or two-factor authentication for every member.
- Manage accounts: List the accounts that belong to an organization, and create new accounts under it.
- Invite members: Invite people to join an organization. You can also list invitations, resend an invitation, or cancel an invitation that hasn't been accepted.
- Manage members: List memberships filtered by name, email address, or role, change a member's roles, and remove members.