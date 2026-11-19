A remote code execution vulnerability has been found in Ruby and has been assigned CVE-2026-132825. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account.

If you’ve previously enabled the Automatic CVE Virtual Patching setting, we’ve already enabled this virtual patch for your workspace. If you haven’t enabled this setting, you can activate the virtual patch and add protection to your workspaces by following the steps for your control panel below.

Fastly control panel

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click Virtual Patches. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-132825 . Click the Status switch to the ON position. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, from the Mode menu, leave Log selected to immediately log requests when the CVE-2026-132825 signal is observed or select Block to immediately block requests when the signal is observed.

Next-Gen WAF control panel