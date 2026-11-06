Bot Management: category changes keep bot overrides, and a new endpoint resets them
Now, when you set a category action in the Bot Management API, the action only applies to the bots in the category that are set to
inherit. Bots with their own action keep it, including the bot actions Fastly sets by default on new workspaces. Previously, changing a category's action set every bot in the category back to
inherit.
To return every bot in a category to the category action, use the new endpoint to set the action for all bots in the category with
inherit. The category's own action stays the same, and the response lists every bot in the category. To change a category's action and also reset its bots, set the category action first, then call this endpoint.
You can view which bots in a category have their own action by listing the bots in the category.
Prior change: Automatically enable new virtual patches for Next-Gen WAF workspaces
Following change: Use IAM roles to connect backends to AWS S3