Bot Management: category changes keep bot overrides, and a new endpoint resets them

Now, when you set a category action in the Bot Management API, the action only applies to the bots in the category that are set to inherit . Bots with their own action keep it, including the bot actions Fastly sets by default on new workspaces. Previously, changing a category's action set every bot in the category back to inherit .

To return every bot in a category to the category action, use the new endpoint to set the action for all bots in the category with inherit . The category's own action stays the same, and the response lists every bot in the category. To change a category's action and also reset its bots, set the category action first, then call this endpoint.

You can view which bots in a category have their own action by listing the bots in the category.