CLI v17.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(help): show command flags in
fastly help <subcommand>matching
--help(#1972)
- fix(app): no token needed for exempt commands that take arguments (#1979)
Enhancements:
- feat(vcl): add
vcl check,
vcl run, and
vcl serveto compile and test VCL code (#1964)
- feat(bot-management): add
bot-managementcommands for managing workspaces, bot categories, and bots. (#1922)
- feat(logging/fos): add
service logging foscommands for Fastly Object Storage logging endpoints (#1980)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v4from 4.1.6 to 4.1.9 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/minio/minlzfrom 1.2.3 to 1.2.4 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.4.5 to 2.4.6 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.2.7 to 1.2.8 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.20.3 to 1.20.4 (#1973)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v19from 19.2.0 to 19.3.0 (#1973)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v19from 19.3.0 to 19.3.1 (#1981)
Prior change: CLI v17.1.0