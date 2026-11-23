Rust SDK 0.13.3
- Add
Response::get_reason_phraseand
ResponseHandle::get_reason_phraseto read a response's HTTP reason phrase as raw bytes (
Vec<u8>), returned verbatim and preserving
obs-text. The bytes are empty when the response has no reason phrase.
get_reason_phrase_lossyreturns the same as a lossy UTF-8
String.
- Bump minimum versions of
urland
anyhowcrates due to RUSTSEC advisories (https://rustsec.org/advisories/RUSTSEC-2026-0592, https://rustsec.org/advisories/RUSTSEC-2026-0190)
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.13.2