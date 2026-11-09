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Sustainability Dashboard updates

November 9, 2026
sustainabilitychangedfixed

The Sustainability Dashboard metrics have been updated:

  • 2026 electricity emission factors are now used to calculate all Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission metrics from January 1, 2026, onwards.
  • GHG emissions associated with electricity consumption in Fastly PoPs in the United States are now calculated using Emissions & Generation Resource Integrated Database (eGRID) subregion emission factors from January 1, 2026, onwards. US state-based emission factors still use data from before January 1, 2026.
  • An error that prevented daily electricity consumption and GHG emissions data from displaying in the dashboard on June 6, September 21, and September 24, 2026, has been corrected.
  • An issue that caused months to display incorrectly in dashboard charts has been fixed.

Prior change: Sustainability Dashboard updates

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