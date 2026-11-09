Sustainability Dashboard updates
The Sustainability Dashboard metrics have been updated:
- 2026 electricity emission factors are now used to calculate all Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission metrics from January 1, 2026, onwards.
- GHG emissions associated with electricity consumption in Fastly PoPs in the United States are now calculated using Emissions & Generation Resource Integrated Database (eGRID) subregion emission factors from January 1, 2026, onwards. US state-based emission factors still use data from before January 1, 2026.
- An error that prevented daily electricity consumption and GHG emissions data from displaying in the dashboard on June 6, September 21, and September 24, 2026, has been corrected.
- An issue that caused months to display incorrectly in dashboard charts has been fixed.
Prior change: Sustainability Dashboard updates