Fastly Terraform Provider 10.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(service/backend): Add support for IAM authentication (#1470)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(routing_config_domain_link): Preserve the domain's existing
service_idand
descriptionwhen linking/unlinking a routing config (#1474)
- fix(routing_config): Preserve configured
pathorder on refresh to avoid a perpetual plan diff (#1471)
- docs: Stop teaching classic domains in examples; use versionless
fastly_domainresources and note that classic domains are limited to accounts created before 2025-09-16 (#1475)
Dependencies
- build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v18.1.0 to v19.0.0 (#1467)
- build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v19.0.0 to v19.1.0 (#1470)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v19from 19.1.0 to 19.2.0 (#1472)
- build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v19.0.0 to v19.1.0 (#1470)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 10.1.0