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Fastly Terraform Provider 10.2.0

November 12, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(service/backend): Add support for IAM authentication (#1470)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(routing_config_domain_link): Preserve the domain's existing service_id and description when linking/unlinking a routing config (#1474)
  • fix(routing_config): Preserve configured path order on refresh to avoid a perpetual plan diff (#1471)
  • docs: Stop teaching classic domains in examples; use versionless fastly_domain resources and note that classic domains are limited to accounts created before 2025-09-16 (#1475)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v18.1.0 to v19.0.0 (#1467)
  • build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v19.0.0 to v19.1.0 (#1470)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v19 from 19.1.0 to 19.2.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): upgrade go-fastly from v19.0.0 to v19.1.0 (#1470)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 10.1.0

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