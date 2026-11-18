Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.10
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(logging): add
fastly_service_logging_fosand the
logging_fosnested block on
fastly_service_cdn_autoand
fastly_service_compute_autofor logging to Fastly Object Storage (#239)
- test(migration): add live end-to-end coverage for product-free
fastly_service_vclto
fastly_service_cdn_automigration, verifying state preservation and no-op plans (#236)
- feat(alert): add
dimensions.servicesto
fastly_alertto monitor a set of services individually for
statsalerts (#232)
- feat(migration): generate standalone CDN simple-product resources and service-ID imports from legacy product enablement (#230)
- feat(product-enablement): add
fastly_product_ai_accelerator,
fastly_product_ai_runtime_control,
fastly_product_domain_researchand
fastly_product_object_storageresources for enabling account-level products (#227)
- feat(migration): split legacy Bot Management, DDoS Protection and Next-Gen WAF product enablement into standalone resources with service-ID imports during VCL-to-CDN Auto migration (#231)
- test(migration): expand live E2E coverage to all supported CDN product migrations and fix Image Optimizer state drift during VCL-to-CDN Auto migration (#237)
- feat(service-compute-auto): add
movedblock state migration from legacy
fastly_service_computeto
fastly_service_compute_auto(#235)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(service-compute-auto): default
backend.prefer_ipv6to
trueto match legacy Compute behavior (#235)
Dependencies:
- build(deps): upgrade Go from 1.26.10 to 1.26.11 (#233)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom v19.1.0 to v19.2.0 (#226)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v19from 19.2.0 to 19.3.0 (#234)
- build(deps):
github.com/zclconf/go-ctyfrom 1.19.0 to 1.20.0 (#234)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#234)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#234)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#234)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom v19.1.0 to v19.2.0 (#226)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.9