Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.11
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(migration): transform TLS and authentication configuration for HTTPS, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Splunk and Syslog logging endpoints, preserving legacy VCL format defaults and HTTPS gzip-level state hints (#250)
- feat(bot-management): add support for bot management resources, data sources and lists (#241)
- feat(migration): migrate legacy NGWAF resources to their renamed and split resource types in
fastly-tf-migrate(#249)
- feat(migration): move state from legacy NGWAF resources to their renamed and split resource types through Terraform
movedblocks (#248)
- feat(migration): add reusable expression-preserving nested object transformations for legacy CDN and Compute backend TLS credentials, withholding HCL diffs for recognized sensitive configurations and rejecting conflicting shapes before writing (#246)
- feat(migration): transform legacy
fastly_service_computeHCL to
fastly_service_compute_autoin
fastly-tf-migrate, with live end-to-end coverage via
make test-migration-compute(#242)
- feat(migration): add syntax-aware Terraform reference rewriting for legacy VCL and Compute service migrations, preserving module addresses, resource labels,
count,
for_each, provider aliases, and supported meta-arguments while blocking unsupported transformations before writing configuration changes (#245)
- feat(migration): migrate standalone
fastly_domainresources in
fastly-tf-migrate(#247)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(bot-management): sort
fastly_bot_management_botsand
fastly_bot_management_categoriesdata source results so their lists are stable across refreshes (#251)
- fix(logging_splunk): allow unknown configured
authentication.tokenduring validation without requiring
FASTLY_SPLUNK_TOKEN(#250)
- fix(migration): extend legacy VCL and Compute state decoders for SDKv2 10.3.0 schema additions and reject configured backend IAM until target parity is available (#244)
- fix(validation): config validation now handles
dynamicblocks whose
for_eachisn't known yet, such as one driven by an input variable during
terraform validate(#243)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.10