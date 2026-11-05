Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.8
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(migration): add read-only
fastly-tf-migrate analyzepreflight reporting for legacy-to-
_automigration (#203)
- feat(migration): add deterministic, source-preserving HCL rewrite planning primitives and Terraform-native migration block generation (#210)
- feat(ngwaf): add
terraform querysupport (list resources and resource identities) for all NGWAF resources, including workspaces, account and workspace lists, alert integrations, rules, signals, redactions, thresholds, and virtual patches (#212)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(api_security_operation): an empty
tag_idsset now clears all tags from an operation on update (#211)
Dependencies:
- chore(deps): upgrade
go-fastlyto v19 (#211)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.7