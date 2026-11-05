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Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.8

November 5, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(migration): add read-only fastly-tf-migrate analyze preflight reporting for legacy-to-_auto migration (#203)
  • feat(migration): add deterministic, source-preserving HCL rewrite planning primitives and Terraform-native migration block generation (#210)
  • feat(ngwaf): add terraform query support (list resources and resource identities) for all NGWAF resources, including workspaces, account and workspace lists, alert integrations, rules, signals, redactions, thresholds, and virtual patches (#212)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(api_security_operation): an empty tag_ids set now clears all tags from an operation on update (#211)

Dependencies:

  • chore(deps): upgrade go-fastly to v19 (#211)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.7

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