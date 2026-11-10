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Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.9

November 10, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(migration): require legacy fastly/fastly 9.1.0 to below 20.0.0, read from .terraform.lock.hcl, before fastly-tf-migrate analyzes or migrates fastly_service_vcl (#221)
  • feat(migration): add explicitly authorized fastly-tf-migrate migrate --write with private recoverable HCL backups and stable CI change detection (#218)
  • feat(migration): add conservative, read-only fastly-tf-migrate migrate --dry-run with registry-checked HCL previews (#215)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.8

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