Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.9
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(migration): require legacy
fastly/fastly9.1.0 to below 20.0.0, read from
.terraform.lock.hcl, before
fastly-tf-migrateanalyzes or migrates
fastly_service_vcl(#221)
- feat(migration): add explicitly authorized
fastly-tf-migrate migrate --writewith private recoverable HCL backups and stable CI change detection (#218)
- feat(migration): add conservative, read-only
fastly-tf-migrate migrate --dry-runwith registry-checked HCL previews (#215)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.8