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fastly ai-runtime-control key

Manage ARC virtual keys.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a virtual key
  • delete: Delete a virtual key
  • get: Get a virtual key
  • list: List virtual keys
  • rotate: Rotate a virtual key, generating a new access token
  • update: Update a virtual key
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