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fastly ai-runtime-control provider-connection update

Update a provider connection.

Syntax

$ fastly ai-runtime-control provider-connection update --id=ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--idYesAlphanumeric string identifying the provider connection
--modelsNoAn updated comma-separated list of allowed AI model identifiers
--base-urlNoAn updated base URL for the provider's API
--api-keyNoAn updated provider secret key for authentication
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
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