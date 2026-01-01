  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ai-runtime-control
  5. usage-metrics

fastly ai-runtime-control usage-metrics export

Export usage metrics as CSV.

Syntax

$ fastly ai-runtime-control usage-metrics export

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--keyNoFilter by a specific virtual key ID
--providerNoFilter by provider name
--modelNoFilter by model name
--fromNoStart of the time range (RFC 3339 format)
--toNoEnd of the time range (RFC 3339 format). Defaults to now
--sortNodateSort field. Prefix with '-' for descending order (e.g. "-date")

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
Fastly
© Fastly 2026