fastly ai-runtime-control usage-metrics list
List usage metrics.
Syntax
$ fastly ai-runtime-control usage-metrics list
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--key
|No
|Filter by a specific virtual key ID
--provider
|No
|Filter by provider name
--model
|No
|Filter by model name
--from
|No
|Start of the time range (RFC 3339 format)
--to
|No
|End of the time range (RFC 3339 format). Defaults to now
--sort
|No
|date
|Sort field. Prefix with '-' for descending order (e.g. "-date")
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging