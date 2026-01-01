fastly apisecurity operations create

-- service-id Yes Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- method No The HTTP method for the operation (e.g., GET, POST, PUT)

-- domain No Domain for the operation

-- path No The path for the operation, which may include path parameters.(e.g., /api/users)

-- description No Description of what the operation does

-- tag-ids No A comma-separated array of operation tag IDs associated with this operation

-- file No Create operations in bulk from a JSON file