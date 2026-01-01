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fastly audit-log event-mapping create

Create an audit log event mapping.

Syntax

$ fastly audit-log event-mapping create --name=NAME --scope-type=SCOPE-TYPE --event-type=EVENT-TYPE --integration-id=INTEGRATION-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameYesA descriptive name for the mapping
--scope-typeYesThe category of Fastly resource the mapping applies to (account, vcl, wasm, ngwaf)
--event-typeYesAn audit event type that triggers a notification. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple event types
--integration-idYesThe ID of an integration that should receive notifications. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple integrations
--descriptionNoA description of the mapping
--scope-idNoThe ID of a service or workspace to scope the mapping to. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple scope IDs. Omit to apply the mapping to all resources of the given scope type
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

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