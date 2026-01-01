-- name Yes A descriptive name for the mapping

-- scope-type Yes The category of Fastly resource the mapping applies to (account, vcl, wasm, ngwaf)

-- event-type Yes An audit event type that triggers a notification. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple event types

-- integration-id Yes The ID of an integration that should receive notifications. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple integrations

-- description No A description of the mapping

-- scope-id No The ID of a service or workspace to scope the mapping to. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple scope IDs. Omit to apply the mapping to all resources of the given scope type