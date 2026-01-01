-- integration-id No Filters results to mappings that reference the given integration ID

-- mapping-status No Filters results by mapping status

-- name No Filters results to mappings whose name contains the given string (case-insensitive)

-- scope-id No Filters results to mappings that apply to the given service or workspace ID

-- scope-type No Filters results to the given scope type

-- sort No The order in which to return results by creation date