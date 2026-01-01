Update an audit log event mapping. This replaces the entire mapping, so all required fields must be provided .

Syntax

$ fastly audit-log event-mapping update --id=ID --name=NAME --scope-type=SCOPE-TYPE --event-type=EVENT-TYPE --integration-id=INTEGRATION-ID

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- id Yes The unique identifier of the event mapping -- name Yes A descriptive name for the mapping -- scope-type Yes The category of Fastly resource the mapping applies to (account, vcl, wasm, ngwaf) -- event-type Yes An audit event type that triggers a notification. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple event types -- integration-id Yes The ID of an integration that should receive notifications. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple integrations -- description No A description of the mapping -- scope-id No The ID of a service or workspace to scope the mapping to. Set flag multiple times, or provide a comma-separated list, to specify multiple scope IDs -- json No Render output as JSON

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var -- verbose No Verbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: