fastly auth login
Authenticate and store a default token (paste token or use --sso).
Syntax
$ fastly auth login
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--sso
|No
|Authenticate via browser-based SSO (requires --token <name> to specify the stored token name)
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Authenticate by pasting an API token
$ fastly auth login
Authenticate using browser-based SSO
$ fastly auth login --sso --token my-sso