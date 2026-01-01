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fastly auth revoke

Revoke a token via the API and remove it from local config.

Syntax

$ fastly auth revoke

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--currentNoRevoke the token used to authenticate the current request
--nameNoName of a locally stored token to revoke
--token-valueNoRaw API token string to revoke (pass '-' to read from stdin)
--idNoAlphanumeric string identifying a token to revoke
--fileNoPath to a newline-delimited file of token IDs to revoke in bulk

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
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