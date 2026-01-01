Set the action applied to bots in a category that are configured to inherit .

Syntax

$ fastly bot-management category update --category-id=CATEGORY-ID --workspace-id=WORKSPACE-ID --action=ACTION

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- category-id Yes Category ID -- workspace-id Yes Workspace ID -- action Yes Action applied to every bot in the category configured with the 'inherit' action -- clear-overrides No Reset all bot actions in the category to 'inherit', removing individual overrides -- json No Render output as JSON

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var -- verbose No Verbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: