fastly compute acl/update

-- acl-id Yes Alphanumeric string identifying a compute ACL

-- file No Batch update JSON file passed as file path or content, e.g. $(< batch.json)

-- operation No Indicating that this entry is to be added to/updated in the ACL

-- prefix No An IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family)