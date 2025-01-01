  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. compute
  5. acl

fastly compute acl/update

Update a compute ACL.

Syntax

$ fastly compute acl/update --acl-id=ACL-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--acl-idYesAlphanumeric string identifying a compute ACL
--fileNoBatch update JSON file passed as file path or content, e.g. $(< batch.json)
--operationNoIndicating that this entry is to be added to/updated in the ACL
--prefixNoAn IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family)
--actionNoThe action taken on the IP address

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
