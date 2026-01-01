  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. dns
  5. tsig-key

fastly dns tsig-key create

Create a TSIG key.

Syntax

$ fastly dns tsig-key create --name=NAME --algorithm=ALGORITHM --secret=SECRET

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameYesThe name of the TSIG key.
--algorithmYesThe algorithm of the TSIG key. Valid values are: hmac-sha224, hmac-sha256, hmac-sha384, hmac-sha512.
--secretYesThe Base64 encoded secret key.
--descriptionNoA freeform descriptive note.
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
Fastly
© Fastly 2026