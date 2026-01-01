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fastly dns zone update

Update a DNS Zone.

Syntax

$ fastly dns zone update --zone-id=ZONE-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--zone-idYesThe zone ID to update.
--descriptionNoA freeform descriptive note.
--primary-addressNoAn IPv4 address for the Primary DNS Server (repeatable).
--primary-descriptionNoA description of the Primary DNS server (requires --primary-address, repeatable).
--inbound-tsig-key-idNoThe ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers. Pass 'nil' to dissociate key.
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
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