fastly imageoptimizer update

-- service-id Yes Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- allow-video No Enables GIF to MP4 transformations on this service [true, false]

-- jpeg-quality No The default quality to use with JPEG output (1-100)

-- jpeg-type No The default type of JPEG output to use (auto, baseline, progressive)

-- resize-filter No The type of filter to use while resizing an image (lanczos3, lanczos2, bicubic, bilinear, nearest)

-- upscale No Whether or not we should allow output images to render at sizes larger than input [true, false]

-- webp No Controls whether or not to default to WebP output when the client supports it [true, false]

-- webp-quality No The default quality to use with WebP output (1-100)

-- json No Render output as JSON