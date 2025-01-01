  1. Home
fastly imageoptimizer update

Update Image Optimizer default settings for a service.

Syntax

$ fastly imageoptimizer update --service-id=SERVICE-ID --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--service-idYesService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--allow-videoNoEnables GIF to MP4 transformations on this service [true, false]
--jpeg-qualityNoThe default quality to use with JPEG output (1-100)
--jpeg-typeNoThe default type of JPEG output to use (auto, baseline, progressive)
--resize-filterNoThe type of filter to use while resizing an image (lanczos3, lanczos2, bicubic, bilinear, nearest)
--upscaleNoWhether or not we should allow output images to render at sizes larger than input [true, false]
--webpNoControls whether or not to default to WebP output when the client supports it [true, false]
--webp-qualityNoThe default quality to use with WebP output (1-100)
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--service-nameNoThe name of the service

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
