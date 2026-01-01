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fastly integration

Manage Fastly notification integrations.

Sub commands

  • list: List notification integrations
  • describe: Retrieve a single notification integration
  • delete: Delete a notification integration
  • list-types: List supported notification integration types
  • datadog: Manage Datadog notification integrations
  • jiraissue: Manage Jira Issue notification integrations
  • jsm: Manage Jira Service Management notification integrations
  • opsgenie: Manage OpsGenie notification integrations
  • splunkoncall: Manage Splunk On-Call notification integrations
  • mail: Manage Mailing List notification integrations
  • msteams: Manage Microsoft Teams notification integrations
  • newrelic: Manage New Relic notification integrations
  • pagerduty: Manage PagerDuty notification integrations
  • slack: Manage Slack notification integrations
  • webhook: Manage generic Webhook notification integrations
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