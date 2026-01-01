fastly integration
Manage Fastly notification integrations.
Sub commands
- list: List notification integrations
- describe: Retrieve a single notification integration
- delete: Delete a notification integration
- list-types: List supported notification integration types
- datadog: Manage Datadog notification integrations
- jiraissue: Manage Jira Issue notification integrations
- jsm: Manage Jira Service Management notification integrations
- opsgenie: Manage OpsGenie notification integrations
- splunkoncall: Manage Splunk On-Call notification integrations
- mail: Manage Mailing List notification integrations
- msteams: Manage Microsoft Teams notification integrations
- newrelic: Manage New Relic notification integrations
- pagerduty: Manage PagerDuty notification integrations
- slack: Manage Slack notification integrations
- webhook: Manage generic Webhook notification integrations