fastly integration jiraissue update
Update a Jira Issue notification integration.
Syntax
$ fastly integration jiraissue update
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--base-url
|No
|The base URL of the Jira instance
--username
|No
|The Jira username (email address) used to authenticate
--api-token
|No
|The Jira API token
--project-key
|No
|The key of the Jira project where issues will be created
--issue-type
|No
|The type of Jira issue to create
--name
|No
|The name of the integration
--description
|No
|A description of the integration
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: