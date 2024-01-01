fastly logging grafanacloudlogs/create

-- name No The name of the Grafana Cloud Logs logging endpoint. Used as a primary key for API access

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- message-type No How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- index No The stream identifier

-- url No The URL of your Grafana instance

-- user No Your Grafana User ID.