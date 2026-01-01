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fastly ngwaf time-series list

List account-level time series metrics.

Syntax

$ fastly ngwaf time-series list --from=FROM --metrics=METRICS

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--fromYesThe start of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format
--metricsYesComma-separated list of metrics to be included in the timeseries. Metrics can be XSS, SQLI, HTTP404, requests_total, requests_attack, requests_total_blocked, or any custom metric
--dimensionsNoComma separated list of grouping dimensions to be included in the timeseries. Allowed values are workspaces and time. (Default value is time)
--granularityNoLevel of detail of the sample size in seconds. (Default value is 86400)
--toNoThe end of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
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