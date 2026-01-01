-- from Yes The start of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format

-- metrics Yes Comma-separated list of metrics to be included in the timeseries. Metrics can be XSS, SQLI, HTTP404, requests_total, requests_attack, requests_total_blocked, or any custom metric

-- dimensions No Comma separated list of grouping dimensions to be included in the timeseries. Allowed values are workspaces and time. (Default value is time)

-- granularity No Level of detail of the sample size in seconds. (Default value is 86400)

-- to No The end of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format