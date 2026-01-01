fastly ngwaf time-series list
List account-level time series metrics.
Syntax
$ fastly ngwaf time-series list --from=FROM --metrics=METRICS
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--from
|Yes
|The start of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format
--metrics
|Yes
|Comma-separated list of metrics to be included in the timeseries. Metrics can be XSS, SQLI, HTTP404, requests_total, requests_attack, requests_total_blocked, or any custom metric
--dimensions
|No
|Comma separated list of grouping dimensions to be included in the timeseries. Allowed values are workspaces and time. (Default value is time)
--granularity
|No
|Level of detail of the sample size in seconds. (Default value is 86400)
--to
|No
|The end of a date-time range, expressed in RFC 3339 format
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging