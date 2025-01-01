fastly ngwaf workspace/alert/jira/create

-- workspace-id No Alphanumeric string identifying the NGWAF Workspace (falls back to FASTLY_WORKSPACE_ID)

-- host Yes Host name of the Jira instance.

-- key Yes Jira API key.

-- project Yes Specifies the Jira project where the issue will be created.

-- username Yes Jira username of the user who created the ticket.

-- description No An optional description for the alert.

-- issue-type No An optional Jira issue type associated with the ticket. (Default Task)