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fastly routing-config

Manipulate Fastly routing configs.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a routing config
  • describe: Show detailed information about a routing config
  • list: List routing configs
  • delete: Delete a routing config. This is rejected if the routing config is still associated with any domain, regardless of --force; unset those associations first with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil'
  • deploy: Activate the draft version of a routing config
  • deactivate: Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version. This does not unlink the routing config from any domains it's associated with; unset those manually with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil'
  • draft: Manipulate a Fastly routing config's draft version
  • version: Manipulate a Fastly routing config's historical versions
  • path: Manipulate paths within a Fastly routing config
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