fastly routing-config
Manipulate Fastly routing configs.
Sub commands
- create: Create a routing config
- describe: Show detailed information about a routing config
- list: List routing configs
- delete: Delete a routing config. This is rejected if the routing config is still associated with any domain, regardless of --force; unset those associations first with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil'
- deploy: Activate the draft version of a routing config
- deactivate: Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version. This does not unlink the routing config from any domains it's associated with; unset those manually with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil'
- draft: Manipulate a Fastly routing config's draft version
- version: Manipulate a Fastly routing config's historical versions
- path: Manipulate paths within a Fastly routing config