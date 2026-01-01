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fastly routing-config deactivate

Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version. This does not unlink the routing config from any domains it's associated with; unset those manually with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil'.

Syntax

$ fastly routing-config deactivate --routing-config-id=ROUTING-CONFIG-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--routing-config-idYesThe Routing Config Identifier

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version

This leaves the routing config without an active version, but does not unlink it from any domains. Run fastly domain update --domain-id <id> --routing-config-id nil to unset a domain's association.

$ fastly routing-config deactivate --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

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