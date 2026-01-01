Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version. This does not unlink the routing config from any domains it's associated with; unset those manually with 'fastly domain update --routing-config-id nil' .

Syntax

$ fastly routing-config deactivate --routing-config-id=ROUTING-CONFIG-ID

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- routing-config-id Yes The Routing Config Identifier

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var -- verbose No Verbose logging

Examples

Deactivate a routing config, leaving it without an active version

This leaves the routing config without an active version, but does not unlink it from any domains. Run fastly domain update --domain-id <id> --routing-config-id nil to unset a domain's association.

$ fastly routing-config deactivate --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: