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fastly routing-config draft

Manipulate a Fastly routing config's draft version.

Sub commands

  • diff: Show the differences between a routing config's active and draft versions
  • update: Set the comment on a routing config's draft version
  • delete: Discard a routing config's draft version, reverting it back to the active version
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